Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) Trading 78.4% Higher

Dorel Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIIBF)’s share price traded up 78.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.49 and last traded at $14.90. 220,193 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2,848% from the average session volume of 7,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.35.

Separately, TD Securities raised shares of Dorel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.33 million, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 2.76.

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $764.99 million during the quarter. Dorel Industries had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 9.00%.

About Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF)

Dorel Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of diverse portfolio of products brands. It operates through the following segments: Dorel Home, Dorel Juvenile, and Dorel Sports. The Dorel Home segment focuses on the design, sourcing, manufacturing, and distribution of ready-to-assemble furniture, and home furnishings, which includes metal folding furniture, futons, step stools, ladders, and other imported furniture items.

