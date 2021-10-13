DPRating Trading 19% Higher Over Last Week (RATING)

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. DPRating has a market cap of $680,882.07 and $24,962.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DPRating coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DPRating has traded 19% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About DPRating

DPRating (RATING) is a coin. It launched on May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 9,362,961,677 coins and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 coins. DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DPRating is token.dprating.com . The official message board for DPRating is medium.com/@dprating

According to CryptoCompare, “DPRating is a quantitative crypto rating agency founded in May 2017. Since its inception, DPRating has released a comprehensive ICO rating model, SmartICO, and conducted in-depth rating for dozens of projects. DPRating has gone on to improve and expand its ratings into three models with different concentrations: Embryo, Growth, and Mature. Each model is adapted to evaluate projects in different development phases. In the future, it will continue to refine these models to achieve more accurate and scientific results. Apart from the quantitative ratings, DPRating's services also include due diligence investigation, ranking lists (Code audits and quality of token listings across different exchanges ), and indexes (DPC and BVIX). “

Buying and Selling DPRating

