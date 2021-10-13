Drax Group (LON:DRX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $431.37

Drax Group plc (LON:DRX)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 431.37 ($5.64) and traded as high as GBX 491.60 ($6.42). Drax Group shares last traded at GBX 488.20 ($6.38), with a volume of 2,854,679 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DRX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.49) price objective on shares of Drax Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) price target on shares of Drax Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 509 ($6.65).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 446.68 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 431.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.43, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.95 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.04.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 1.86%. Drax Group’s payout ratio is -0.88%.

About Drax Group (LON:DRX)

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.

