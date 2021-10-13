Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Colonial River Wealth Management LLC

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at $79,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at about $130,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Duke Energy by 9.0% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 6,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Duke Energy by 31.5% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 12,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 62.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DUK traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $100.32. 50,705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,116,695. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.20 and a 200 day moving average of $101.75. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $85.56 and a twelve month high of $108.38. The company has a market capitalization of $77.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.28%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DUK. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Argus upgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Vertical Research cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.67.

In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,623,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

