DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp restated a buy rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.06.
NYSE:DD opened at $69.22 on Tuesday. DuPont de Nemours has a 1-year low of $55.22 and a 1-year high of $87.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.50.
In other news, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $1,966,937.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.94 per share, with a total value of $379,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 98.2% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.
DuPont de Nemours Company Profile
DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.
Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity
Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.