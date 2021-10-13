DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp restated a buy rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.06.

NYSE:DD opened at $69.22 on Tuesday. DuPont de Nemours has a 1-year low of $55.22 and a 1-year high of $87.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.50.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 32.59%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $1,966,937.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.94 per share, with a total value of $379,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 98.2% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

