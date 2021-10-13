Dutch Bros Inc to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:BROS)

Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dutch Bros in a report issued on Monday, October 11th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia expects that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Dutch Bros’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BROS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Dutch Bros in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Dutch Bros in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Dutch Bros in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Dutch Bros in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

Shares of Dutch Bros stock opened at $47.72 on Wednesday. Dutch Bros has a 52 week low of $32.42 and a 52 week high of $62.00.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

