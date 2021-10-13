Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) PT Lowered to C$55.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DND. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a C$63.00 price objective on shares of Dye & Durham in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. CIBC reissued a neutral rating and set a C$5.50 price objective on shares of Dye & Durham in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dye & Durham currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$46.90.

Get Dye & Durham alerts:

Shares of TSE DND opened at C$36.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.52 billion and a PE ratio of -50.90. Dye & Durham has a fifty-two week low of C$19.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$53.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.45, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$44.80 and a 200-day moving average of C$44.70.

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$84.40 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dye & Durham will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. Dye & Durham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7.77%.

Dye & Durham Company Profile

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Dye & Durham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dye & Durham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.