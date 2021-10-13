Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.04

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.04 and traded as high as $3.06. Dynagas LNG Partners shares last traded at $3.04, with a volume of 31,730 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on DLNG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dynagas LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Dynagas LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.

Get Dynagas LNG Partners alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $108.28 million, a PE ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.92.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The shipping company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 33.52%. The company had revenue of $33.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.14 million. Equities analysts forecast that Dynagas LNG Partners LP will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in Dynagas LNG Partners by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 14,454 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,096 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 142,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,193,933 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.77% of the company’s stock.

About Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG)

Dynagas LNG Partners LP engages in the provision of seaborne transportation services. It owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers which are employed to energy companies under multi-year charters. The company was founded on May 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.

Featured Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.