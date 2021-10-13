Dynamite (DYNMT) Price Tops $0.50 on Exchanges

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded up 8.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 13th. During the last seven days, Dynamite has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar. One Dynamite coin can currently be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00000884 BTC on exchanges. Dynamite has a total market capitalization of $192,334.06 and $128,545.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Dynamite

Dynamite (DYNMT) is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 733,339 coins and its circulating supply is 382,733 coins. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip . The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Dynamite Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynamite using one of the exchanges listed above.

