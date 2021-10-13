Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)’s stock price traded down 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.15 and last traded at $17.27. 25,792 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,299,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.05.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised Dynavax Technologies from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, October 1st. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Monday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dynavax Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -68.88 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.53.
In other news, COO David F. Novack sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert Janssen sold 80,000 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,755.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,428,268 shares of company stock valued at $58,944,455. Company insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 49.4% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 44,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 14,595 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the third quarter valued at $231,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the third quarter valued at $567,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 176.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,789,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,629,000 after buying an additional 1,141,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 172.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 168,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 106,872 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.
About Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX)
Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.
