Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)’s stock price traded down 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.15 and last traded at $17.27. 25,792 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,299,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.05.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised Dynavax Technologies from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, October 1st. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Monday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dynavax Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -68.88 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.53.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $52.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.04 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 3.37%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO David F. Novack sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert Janssen sold 80,000 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,755.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,428,268 shares of company stock valued at $58,944,455. Company insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 49.4% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 44,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 14,595 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the third quarter valued at $231,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the third quarter valued at $567,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 176.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,789,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,629,000 after buying an additional 1,141,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 172.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 168,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 106,872 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

About Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.