Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) traded down 2.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $45.59 and last traded at $45.83. 632 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 187,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.04.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Bulk Shipping currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.83.

The firm has a market cap of $625.89 million, a PE ratio of 94.08 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.26.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $105.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.26 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 8.12%. Equities analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

