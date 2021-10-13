Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Shares Gap Down to $10.80

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.80, but opened at $10.51. Earthstone Energy shares last traded at $10.51, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ESTE shares. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Earthstone Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a C$10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $12.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.58.

The firm has a market cap of $832.48 million, a P/E ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.82 and its 200-day moving average is $9.21.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $89.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.37 million. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 11.78% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. As a group, analysts expect that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $530,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 52.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Earthstone Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Earthstone Energy by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 4,977 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Earthstone Energy in the first quarter valued at $92,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

About Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE)

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

