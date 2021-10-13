easyJet’s (EZJ) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

easyJet (LON:EZJ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 750 ($9.80) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.80% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 800 ($10.45) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on easyJet from GBX 930 ($12.15) to GBX 720 ($9.41) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group set a GBX 760 ($9.93) target price on easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of easyJet to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 900 ($11.76) in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 821.61 ($10.73).

LON EZJ opened at GBX 610.73 ($7.98) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 736.36 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,568.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.63 billion and a PE ratio of -2.03. easyJet has a twelve month low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31).

In related news, insider Stephen Hester acquired 73,000 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 690 ($9.01) per share, for a total transaction of £503,700 ($658,087.27). Insiders acquired 73,041 shares of company stock worth $50,399,746 over the last quarter.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

