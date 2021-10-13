eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Acquired by Seeyond

Seeyond lifted its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,739 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in eBay were worth $3,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 515.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 387.9% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in eBay in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.05.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 2,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $222,348.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $2,926,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,998 shares of company stock valued at $5,892,419. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.80. 51,333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,242,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.96. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.36 and a 12 month high of $77.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.65 and a 200-day moving average of $67.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a net margin of 115.40% and a return on equity of 38.34%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.57%.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

