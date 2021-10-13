Efinity Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $10.14 Million (EFI)

Efinity (CURRENCY:EFI) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. Efinity has a total market capitalization of $76.53 million and approximately $10.14 million worth of Efinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Efinity has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Efinity coin can now be bought for approximately $1.40 or 0.00002779 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.91 or 0.00073523 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.14 or 0.00117770 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.17 or 0.00073981 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,070.28 or 1.00113607 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,500.74 or 0.06141057 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Efinity

Efinity’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,780,739 coins. The Reddit community for Efinity is https://reddit.com/r/EnjinCoin . Efinity’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Efinity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efinity directly using U.S. dollars.

