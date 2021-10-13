Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which develops and manufactures drugs and therapies for the treatment of orphan diseases. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Celladon Corporation, is based in Palo Alto, California. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

EIGR stock opened at $6.80 on Monday. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $13.49. The company has a quick ratio of 7.35, a current ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $230.87 million, a PE ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.57 and a 200 day moving average of $8.05.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 million. On average, research analysts expect that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EIGR. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Forefront Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $97,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD bought a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $176,000. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of foundational therapies for Hepatitis Delta Virus. It is also developing avexitide as a treatment for Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia. The company was founded by David A. Cory and Glenn S. Jeffrey on November 6, 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

