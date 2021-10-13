El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, develops, franchises, licenses and operates quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. The restaurants specializes in flame-grilled chicken in a variety of contemporary Mexican-influenced entrees, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, chicken tortilla soup, Pollo Bowls and Pollo Salads. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on LOCO. TheStreet raised shares of El Pollo Loco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOCO opened at $16.56 on Wednesday. El Pollo Loco has a fifty-two week low of $13.95 and a fifty-two week high of $21.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $606.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.54.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $121.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.19 million. As a group, research analysts predict that El Pollo Loco will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 593.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in El Pollo Loco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in El Pollo Loco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 283,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604 shares in the last quarter. 46.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with variety of offerings which include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.

