Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Shares Sold by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Elastic in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elastic in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elastic in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Institutional investors own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Elastic news, insider Paul Andrew Appleby sold 7,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $1,209,778.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,781,777.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.18, for a total transaction of $926,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 569,628 shares of company stock worth $93,972,004 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ESTC opened at $162.57 on Wednesday. Elastic has a 12 month low of $97.48 and a 12 month high of $176.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.74 and a beta of 1.10.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. Elastic had a negative net margin of 21.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.26%. The firm had revenue of $193.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Elastic from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.37.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

