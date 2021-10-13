Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Elevation Oncology Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of precision medicines for patients with genomically defined cancers. Elevation Oncology Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $12.10 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.37.

NASDAQ:ELEV opened at $7.73 on Tuesday. Elevation Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $7.38 and a fifty-two week high of $16.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.84.

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($4.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($4.46). As a group, equities analysts expect that Elevation Oncology will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Elevation Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Elevation Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in Elevation Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Elevation Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Elevation Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth $349,000. 69.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Elevation Oncology

Elevation Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically-defined patient populations in the United States. Its lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion.

