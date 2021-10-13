Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,215 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.06% of Omnicom Group worth $10,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 80.3% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,520,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,750,000 after purchasing an additional 677,070 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the second quarter worth $41,190,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 26.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,915,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,054,000 after purchasing an additional 405,250 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 65.7% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 971,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,700,000 after purchasing an additional 385,031 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the first quarter worth $24,213,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.33.

OMC opened at $73.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.50 and a 52 week high of $86.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.53.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.45%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

