Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 60,600 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 124.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,600 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $10,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NBIX. PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $102,648,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $70,506,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 961,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,458,000 after buying an additional 327,101 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2,813.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 327,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,882,000 after buying an additional 316,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 816,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,397,000 after buying an additional 287,927 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $104.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.77 and a 12-month high of $120.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.69.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $288.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.47 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 35.34%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eric Benevich sold 5,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total transaction of $504,381.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 16,709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $1,567,304.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,801 shares in the company, valued at $1,482,133.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,324 shares of company stock worth $3,535,873. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NBIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $122.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.27.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

