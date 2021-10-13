Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $8.13 Million Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,501 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,090 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $8,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 57.1% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 128.8% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 69.6% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Motco raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 30.7% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 8.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen raised their price target on SBA Communications from $337.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price target on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $343.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $337.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.75.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $333.92 on Wednesday. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $232.88 and a 12 month high of $369.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $349.96 and a 200-day moving average of $322.51. The company has a market capitalization of $36.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.13 and a beta of 0.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $575.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

In related news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 50,000 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.69, for a total transaction of $17,884,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 24,263 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.17, for a total value of $8,884,382.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 292,752 shares of company stock valued at $105,204,175. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

