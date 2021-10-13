Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 2,317 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 67,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,317 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $7,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRUP. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Trupanion by 11.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,869,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,565,000 after purchasing an additional 608,272 shares during the period. Greenlea Lane Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Trupanion during the first quarter valued at $31,131,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Trupanion in the first quarter worth $20,089,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 27,534.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 185,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,375,000 after acquiring an additional 185,032 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 673.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 203,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,504,000 after acquiring an additional 177,139 shares during the period. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trupanion alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRUP. TheStreet raised Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Trupanion in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.50.

NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $85.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.77 and a beta of 1.85. Trupanion, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.74 and a 52-week high of $126.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.81 and a 200 day moving average of $91.85.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $168.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.03 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 9.05%. On average, equities analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trupanion news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.07, for a total transaction of $420,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.79, for a total value of $157,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,289,327 in the last three months. 6.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.