Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 45,950 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,950 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Corteva were worth $10,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 6.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,017,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,127,000 after purchasing an additional 795,174 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Corteva by 5.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,439,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,916,000 after acquiring an additional 685,851 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Corteva by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,989,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,468,000 after acquiring an additional 144,595 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Corteva by 8,489.0% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,923,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,763,000 after acquiring an additional 6,842,651 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Corteva by 18.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,475,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

CTVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Corteva in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.56.

Shares of CTVA opened at $41.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.16 and a 12-month high of $49.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.67.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 8.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.33%.

Corteva announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

