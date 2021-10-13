Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 46,545 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 265,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 46,545 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.07% of The Interpublic Group of Companies worth $8,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,003,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 101,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 20,246 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden raised its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 501,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,655,000 after purchasing an additional 27,200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,558,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,514,000 after purchasing an additional 58,558 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 226,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,350,000 after purchasing an additional 85,714 shares during the period.

Get The Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

IPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Interpublic Group of Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.92.

In other The Interpublic Group of Companies news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $7,054,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of IPG stock opened at $36.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.11 and its 200 day moving average is $33.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.43 and a 52-week high of $39.35.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 34.27%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.43%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

Featured Article: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.