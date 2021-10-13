Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 728 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $8,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ECL. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Ecolab by 71.4% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

ECL stock opened at $212.13 on Wednesday. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $181.25 and a one year high of $231.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $220.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $60.69 billion, a PE ratio of 58.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.76%.

In related news, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $38,680,467.44. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 796,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,153,109.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 20,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.40, for a total transaction of $4,470,951.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,836,261.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 217,496 shares of company stock worth $48,541,441. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ECL shares. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.00.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

