Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 7,945 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,945 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $9,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 8,768.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 222,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after buying an additional 220,349 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 4,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,459,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $638,329,000 after buying an additional 1,109,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 24,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Cowen cut shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.63.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $82.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.69. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $43.27 and a 12-month high of $94.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $27.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.05 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently -404.49%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

