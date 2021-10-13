Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Trims Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 59.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 398,187 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 573,815 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $9,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 516,062 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $11,932,000 after acquiring an additional 17,677 shares during the period. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 0.7% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 294,009 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 6.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,838,874 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $388,303,000 after purchasing an additional 995,941 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,270,630 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,318,257,000 after purchasing an additional 666,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 2.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,830,053 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $65,430,000 after purchasing an additional 57,816 shares in the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Murry Gerber sold 44,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $861,924.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. HSBC upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.80 to $18.20 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.21.

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $24.49 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.49. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $10.99 and a 12-month high of $25.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.07 and a beta of 2.84.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Halliburton had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.69%.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

