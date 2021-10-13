Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. produces, researches and develops antibacterial therapies and drugs through its subsidiaries. The company’s product pipeline consists of etx2514sul, zoliflodacin, etx0282cpdp and nbp program which are in clinical stage. Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. is based in Waltham, Massachusetts. “

ETTX has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 29th.

ETTX stock opened at $3.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $154.23 million, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.52. Entasis Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $3.88.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Entasis Therapeutics will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 77.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 9,081 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 101.0% in the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 14,589 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $105,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 99.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 26,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 26.7% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 68,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 14,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

