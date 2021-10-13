Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,200 shares, a drop of 70.4% from the September 15th total of 180,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

ENVI stock opened at $9.93 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.78. Environmental Impact Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99.

Get Environmental Impact Acquisition alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Environmental Impact Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition in the second quarter worth $98,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition in the first quarter worth $100,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition in the second quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition in the second quarter worth $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.34% of the company’s stock.

Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Environmental Impact Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Environmental Impact Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.