EnWave Co. (OTCMKTS:NWVCF) Short Interest Update

EnWave Co. (OTCMKTS:NWVCF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, a growth of 345.7% from the September 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

EnWave stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,930. EnWave has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.91.

Several research firms recently commented on NWVCF. Raymond James raised EnWave from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded EnWave from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$1.10 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

EnWave Corp. is a technology company, which develops Radiant Energy Vacuum (REV), a proprietary method for the dehydration of organic materials. It has three commercial REV platforms: nutraREV, powderREV, quantaREV.The company was founded by Timothy Douglas Durance on July 14, 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

