EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Sets New 52-Week High at $92.95

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $92.95 and last traded at $92.58, with a volume of 444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.53.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EOG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet raised shares of EOG Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.57.

The firm has a market cap of $52.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.49.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company’s revenue was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.4125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 113.01%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EOG. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 268.0% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 357 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

