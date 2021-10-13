EOS (EOS) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.23 Billion

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. EOS has a total market cap of $4.34 billion and approximately $1.23 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EOS has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for $4.51 or 0.00008026 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ark (ARK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003382 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003823 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000113 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000050 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000095 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,036,535,132 coins and its circulating supply is 960,534,720 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . EOS’s official website is eos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

EOS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

