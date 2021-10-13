Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Cuts Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 13.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,780,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284,206 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up about 1.1% of Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $200,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 150.4% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 65.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABBV has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $148.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.29.

Shares of ABBV traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,016,436. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.11 and a fifty-two week high of $121.53.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The business’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

