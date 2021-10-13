Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $283.57 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 43.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 86,764 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.5% of Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $283,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% during the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 188 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.9% in the second quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade Financial Advisory Inc boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 273 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,918.99, for a total value of $49,622.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $36,327,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 508,728 shares of company stock valued at $459,355,508 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,190.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,097.60.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $27.46 on Wednesday, hitting $2,761.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,418. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,514.62 and a 12-month high of $2,936.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,806.25 and a 200-day moving average of $2,569.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.13 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

