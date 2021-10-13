Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 330,002 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 842,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 330,002 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $124,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ETN. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Eaton by 5.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Eaton during the first quarter valued at $97,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in Eaton by 3.2% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Eaton by 0.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,169,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its position in Eaton by 0.3% during the first quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 44,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,165,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ETN. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.39.

In other Eaton news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 7,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,264,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $358,785.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 41,919 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,872 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ETN traded up $1.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.52. 30,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,912,783. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $161.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $61.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $101.52 and a 1 year high of $171.32.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 71.70%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

