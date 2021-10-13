Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Capital One Financial Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Capital One Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $5.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.01. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $4.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $24.35 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $4.24 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.87 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $17.80 EPS.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on COF. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $174.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.90 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.36.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $167.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.56. Capital One Financial has a twelve month low of $70.78 and a twelve month high of $177.95. The company has a market cap of $74.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,741,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,683,530,000 after acquiring an additional 902,651 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,593,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,185,562,000 after acquiring an additional 124,873 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 27.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,148,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,101 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 6.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,476,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,153,123,000 after acquiring an additional 453,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 11,757.5% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,229,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total value of $35,434,610.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $76,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 305,524 shares of company stock valued at $49,663,550 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.45%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

