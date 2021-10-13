Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Alignment Healthcare, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Garro expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Alignment Healthcare’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ALHC. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alignment Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

NASDAQ ALHC opened at $17.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alignment Healthcare has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $28.59.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $308.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.27 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

