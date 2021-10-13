Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) PT Lowered to C$30.00 at Raymond James

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ERO. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$33.50 price objective on shares of Ero Copper in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ero Copper in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$30.10.

ERO stock traded up C$0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$23.62. The company had a trading volume of 163,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,443. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$23.50 and a 200 day moving average of C$24.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.85. Ero Copper has a fifty-two week low of C$17.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.76.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$148.31 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ero Copper will post 2.8199999 EPS for the current year.

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

