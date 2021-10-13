Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Raised to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Erste Group Bank to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from €39.00 ($45.88) to €42.00 ($49.41) in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Erste Group Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Erste Group Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Erste Group Bank from €35.80 ($42.12) to €37.20 ($43.76) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Erste Group Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.87.

Shares of EBKDY opened at $22.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.90 and a 200 day moving average of $19.65. Erste Group Bank has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $23.24.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Erste Group Bank will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Erste Group Bank Company Profile

Erste Group Bank AG engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center. The Retail segment comprises the business with private individuals, micros, and free professionals within the responsibility of account managers in the retail network.

