Ether Zero Hits Market Capitalization of $217,757.66 (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. During the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ether Zero coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ether Zero has a total market cap of $217,757.66 and $11,243.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ether Zero alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,526.52 or 0.06191607 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.54 or 0.00092238 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero Profile

Ether Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 228,469,283 coins and its circulating supply is 186,439,870 coins. The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ether Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.