Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EUCR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EUCR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 86.9% from the September 15th total of 44,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EUCR. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its holdings in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 329,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $361,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC increased its holdings in Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 80,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 4,276 shares during the period. 36.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition stock opened at $9.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.80. Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $10.88.

Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

