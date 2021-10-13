Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Sold by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 43.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,466 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ES. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 246.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total value of $54,868.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ES. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.57.

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $85.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.51. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $76.64 and a 52-week high of $96.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 13.11%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.21%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

