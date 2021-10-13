EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Trading Up 5.9%

EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO)’s stock price traded up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.12 and last traded at $8.10. 17,315 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,012,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.65.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on EVgo in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on EVgo in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on EVgo in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on EVgo in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on EVgo in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EVgo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.82, a current ratio of 42.77 and a quick ratio of 42.77.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in EVgo stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 21,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

About EVgo

EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

