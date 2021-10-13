Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evolent Health, Inc. is involved in the healthcare delivery and payment markets. The company provides technology-enabled services platform for providers to transition their organization in value-based payment models. Evolent Health, Inc. is based in Arlington, Virginia. “

EVH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Evolent Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

NYSE EVH traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $33.14. The stock had a trading volume of 713,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,934. Evolent Health has a 52-week low of $9.44 and a 52-week high of $34.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.45 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.36 and a 200-day moving average of $22.59.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $222.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.97 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.38%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Evolent Health will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 12,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $283,353.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,648 shares of company stock valued at $3,682,931 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Evolent Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Evolent Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Evolent Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Evolent Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Evolent Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

