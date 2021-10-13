EVRAZ (LON:EVR) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,066.01

EVRAZ plc (LON:EVR)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,066.01 ($13.93) and traded as low as GBX 578.20 ($7.55). EVRAZ shares last traded at GBX 589.80 ($7.71), with a volume of 1,773,883 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of £8.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 586.68 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,066.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 291.24.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from EVRAZ’s previous dividend of $0.20. EVRAZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.91%.

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products in Russia, the Americas, Asia, Europe, CIS, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. The company offers steel products; various coking coal blends, including hard, semi-hard, and semi-soft; and value-added products, such as infrastructure steel, rails, large diameter pipes, and tubular goods.

