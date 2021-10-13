Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Exagen Inc. is engaged in transforming the care continuum for patients suffering from debilitating and chronic autoimmune diseases. It developed and commercialises testing products under AVISE brand. Exagen Inc. is based in Vista, California. “

XGN has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Exagen from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Exagen in a report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exagen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

Shares of Exagen stock traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $12.61. 57 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,080. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.33. The company has a current ratio of 15.07, a quick ratio of 15.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Exagen has a 52 week low of $10.13 and a 52 week high of $24.67. The company has a market cap of $203.36 million, a PE ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 0.54.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.63 million. Exagen had a negative net margin of 43.54% and a negative return on equity of 28.69%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exagen will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exagen by 25.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exagen by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exagen by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 355,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Exagen by 105.1% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 4,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Exagen by 31.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 4,547 shares during the last quarter. 55.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

