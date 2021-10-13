Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $40.97

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$40.97 and traded as high as C$44.80. Exchange Income shares last traded at C$44.60, with a volume of 43,908 shares changing hands.

EIF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$48.10.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$43.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$41.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.52, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.44 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$322.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$332.85 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exchange Income Co. will post 3.1800003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Exchange Income’s payout ratio is 156.27%.

About Exchange Income (TSE:EIF)

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.