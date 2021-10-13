Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) Price Target Raised to $19.00 at Barclays

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Barclays from $4.50 to $19.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

About Expro Group

Expro Group Holdings NV engages in the provision of integrated services across the well’s lifecycle. It offers well construction, subsea well access, well flow management, and well intervention applications. The company was founded on October 1, 2021 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

