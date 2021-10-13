Exro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXROF) Given New C$7.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Exro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXROF) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Exro Technologies stock opened at $2.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.97. Exro Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $5.94.

About Exro Technologies

Exro Technologies Inc focuses on developing and commercializing patented coil driver technology and proprietary system architecture for power electronics. The company's coil driver technology expands the capabilities of electric motors, generators, and batteries. It also develops the battery control system that expand the capabilities of batteries by enabling a greater depth of control on the cells.

