Exro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXROF) Given New C$7.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Exro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXROF) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Exro Technologies stock opened at $2.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.97. Exro Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $5.94.
